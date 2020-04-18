A number of mass media and Internet resources have published materials expressing concern of the banking community about the risks that may arise when servicing customers who have passports of citizens of the Russian Federation with an extended validity period.

In this regard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia informs:

By the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated April 18, 2020 No. 275 “On the recognition of certain documents of citizens of the Russian Federation as valid” passports of citizens of the Russian Federation with expired validity or with the validity expiring from February 1 to July 15, 2020 inclusively, were recognized as valid.

Currently, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has taken the necessary technical measures to change the validity of such passports in the information systems of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia,

The List of Invalid Russian Passports posted on the official website of the GA for Migration Issues of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, which can be used by both passport holders and legal entities, including credit organizations has been also updated,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.