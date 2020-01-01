“Officers of the GA for Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia together with colleagues from the Chuvash Republic detained a suspect in organizing the sale of synthetic drugs through caches equipped in the Volga Federal District.

It was preliminary established that the offender acted as a courier and wholesale cache-filler, whose functions included the transportation of drugs, their portioning, packaging and arrangement of caches. Drug distribution was carried out in a non-contact manner; buyers were found through an on-line store located in the shadow segment of the Internet. Settlements were made using cryptocurrency.

Police detained the suspect in a roadside hotel near Moscow. When examining his car, more than 10 kilograms of drugs were found. The forensic study confirmed that the seized substance was methylephedrone.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Cheboksarsky District has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court chose in respect of the suspect a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.