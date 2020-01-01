“Officers of the Sub-Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia Division for the Zhukovsky Urban District of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region suppressed the production of counterfeit cleaning products under well-known trademarks in the city of Zhukovsky. In the warehouse hangar there was an automated line for the manufacture and packaging of household chemicals, as well as finished products, chemical reagents and labels.

Almost two hundred and fifty thousand packs with stain remover, nineteen thousand bottles with pipe cleanser, more than four and a half thousand packs with carpet cleanser, over fifteen thousand packs of wet wipes and about a hundred bags with various chemicals were found and seized by police.

A specialist of the trademark owner found that all the seized products were fake. The material damage amounted to about 6 million rubles.

The investigators found that the workshop was functioning for about two months. Counterfeit cleaning products were sold through retail outlets in the Moscow Region.

An inquirer of the Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Zhukovsky initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The police identified and detained a 50-year-old local resident - the alleged organizer of this illegal activity. The court chose in respect him a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance not to leave the place and behave properly,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.