During operative-search activities, criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novosibirsk, together with the operatives of the police division No. 6 “Oktyabrsky”, in collaboration with the Criminal Investigation Administration of the regional GA of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, identified and detained a group of people suspected of robbery, brigandage and extortion.

As police officers found out, the group included four residents of Novosibirsk aged from 22 to 31, who had previously been repeatedly convicted for theft, brigandage and robbery.

In the course of operational activities and investigative actions, the involvement of citizens in 8 episodes of illegal activity in the city was established.

On April 21, at 23:30 in the parking lot of one of the shopping centers located in the Oktyabrsky District, the suspects, threatening with a pistol, seized a Honda-Civic car, cell phone and cash in the amount of 5 thousand rubles from a 25-year-old man. The victim reported the incident to the police.

In April of this year, the suspects on Dobrolyubov Street, also threatening with a gun, put a 30-year-old citizen in a car and drove to his house, where they stole household and computer equipment, which, using the owner’s documents, were later sold to a pawnshop. In addition, the suspects forced the victim to sign a purchase and sale contract for his Subaru-Legacy car.

Another 2 acts of brigandage and 4 robberies were committed by the defendants in a similar way. The victims of crimes were citizens from whom the offenders took away cell phones and money.

During searches of the places of residence of the suspects, the police found and seized: a Colt noise pistol, 5 rounds of ammunition for it, cell phones, SIM cards, bank cards.

On all the facts, criminal cases have been instituted on the grounds of crimes provided for by Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery”, Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Brigandage”, Article 163 of the Criminal Code “Extortion”. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.