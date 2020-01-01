“Today, investigators of the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia indicted in absentia Renato Usaty, a native of the Moldavian SSR, for committing crimes under part 2 of Article 210 and sub-paragraph “a”, “b” of part 3 of Article 193.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As earlier reported, the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia continues the investigation of a criminal case against members of an international criminal community, who in 2013 - 2014 carried out illegal currency transactions and withdrew from the Russian Federation through the Moldavian bank “BC Moldindconbank S.A.” more than 500 billion rubles.

The organizers of the criminal activity were citizens of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Moldova Vladimir Plahotniuc and Vyacheslav Platon. They are currently on the international wanted list.

According to the investigation, during the implementation of the criminal intent, members of the community transferred funds in foreign currency from the accounts of legal entities controlled by them in Russian credit organizations to the accounts of “BC Moldindconbank S.A.”, including those opened at the “Bank of New York”, under the pretext of selling currency. Then, the funds in Russian rubles received from those transactions were debited from the correspondent accounts of Russian banks with “BC Moldindconbank S.A.” in accordance forged decisions of courts of the Republic of Moldova in favor of foreign legal entities (non-residents). Subsequently, they were sent to foreign banks to the accounts of clients of the criminal community, mainly to European countries.

Renato Usaty did not appear at the appointed time to face charges of the Investigative Department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs. A copy of the decision to bring charges against him as the defendant was handed over to his lawyer in the prescribed manner.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.