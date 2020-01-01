Today, a draft order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia “On Approving the Code of Ethics and Official Conduct of Employees of the Internal Affairs Bodies of the Russian Federation” (hereinafter - the draft order) has been posted for public discussion on the Federal Portal of the draft regulatory legal acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The draft order was developed in accordance with part 4 of Article 13 of Federal Law No. 342-FZ dated November 30, 2011 “On Service in the Internal Affairs Bodies of the Russian Federation and Amending Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation” (hereinafter - the Law on Service).

The development of the draft order is necessitated by the need to determine ethical standards and requirements for the official conduct of employees of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation, in addition to the requirements defined in parts 1 - 3 of Article 13 of the Law on Service of the Russian Federation (hereinafter - the Law on Service).

Ethical standards and requirements for the official conduct of employees of internal affairs bodies, contained in the approved Code, determine the personnel member behavior during official and non-official hours, the appearance of the employee, recommendations for the employee on posting information on the Internet telecommunication network.

The implementation of the Administrative Regulation requirements will not necessitate an increase in the staff of the existing or creation of new structural units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, or additional funding from the federal budget.