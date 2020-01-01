Today the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia posted for public discussion on the Federal Portal of Draft Regulatory Legal Acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/) a draft order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia "On Amendments to the Order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia of April 2, 2018 No. 190 “On requirements to the health condition of citizens entering the service in the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation and staff of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation, lists of additional mandatory diagnostic tests to be conducted prior to the medical examination, documentation forms, necessary for the activities of military medical commissions, the procedure for conducting a control examination and re-examination and for the recognition of certain normative legal acts as invalid”(hereinafter - the draft order).

The draft order proposes to update the requirements to the health of citizens entering the service of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation and staff of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation, with account of the proposals of the MIA of Russia Department of Civil Service and Personnel and the results of monitoring the effectiveness of the requirements currently in force.

The draft order is aimed at providing a more differentiated accounting of the specifics of serving in certain positions, as well as the exclusion of diseases that are not accompanied by frequent or long loss of ability to perform official duties (for example, diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, that occur without exacerbations, or mild visual impairment).

The implementation of the Administrative Regulation requirements will not necessitate an increase in the staff of the existing or creation of new structural units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, or additional funding from the federal budget.