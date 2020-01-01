“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the activities of a group of individuals suspected of fraud committed remotely.

Investigators, together with representatives of the Moscow City Information Technology Department and Group-IB, a cybersecurity company, established that the offenders had created a channel in one of the messengers, where they offered citizens digital passes for travelling around Moscow and the Moscow Region for the period of restrictive measures. The suspects explained that in order to obtain such a pass, any person had to provide his passport data, as well as, if necessary, information about the state registration plates of his/her vehicle. The price of one pass was estimated at 3.5 thousand rubles. Subsequently, having received the money, the pseudo sellers ceased getting in touch.

Based on this fact the Administration for the Organization of Inquiry of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers detained two citizens who are currently suspected of committing at least two episodes of the unlawful activity.

During the searches at the place of residence of the defendants, mobile phones, computer equipment and bank cards, which have evidential value in the criminal case, were found and seized. The preliminary investigation continues.

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs recalls that digital passes can be obtained free of charge following the order established by the authorities of individual constituent entities of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.