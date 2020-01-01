“The duty unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Lyubertskoye” received a message about the arson of five cars on the territory of a garage-building association.
Officers of the police patrol service, who arrived at the scene of the incident, after looking through the recordings of CCTV cameras, quickly identified and detained the suspect in committing the unlawful act. He turned to be a 23-year-old resident of the city of Yaroslavl.
The Police preliminarily established that the previous day the young man had a conflict with the owners of two foreign cars parked in the parking lot. In response, the offender returned and set fire to their vehicles. Five cars burned out at the incident scene. The total material damage amounted to approximately five hundred thousand rubles.
Investigator of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Lyubertskoye” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by Article 167 of the RF Criminal Code. In respect of the defendant, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.
