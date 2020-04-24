Officers of the 4th division of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region suppressed the activity of an on-line store selling illicit substances. The operatives managed to get on the trail of all those engaged in the illegal business.

With the power support of a Rosgvardia special unit in different settlements of the region, on the island and in the forest, 9 residents of the Astrakhan Region, Krasnodar and Perm territories aged from 22 to 44 were simultaneously detained. Among them are managers, operators, couriers, wholesale and retail cache fillers.

During personal searches and searches of premises, the police seized a batch of the so-called “Speed” with a total weight of 640 grams, a large amount of cash, 15 mobile phones and laptops, 10 cryptocurrency bank cards, digital scales and packaging materials. The offenders sold drugs in a non-contact way, through a network of caches, the whereabouts of which were communicated to customers via a messenger, and the income was cashed by converting bit-coins.

Currently, Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Astrakhan Region have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspects on the grounds of the crimes under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. This article presumes a punishment of up to a life imprisonment.

At the request of the investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure against the suspects.