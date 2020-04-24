Investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against eight citizens charged with illegal banking activities.

It has been established that between February 2016 and July 2018, the defendants attracted non-cash funds of legal entities and individuals - over 1 billion rubles - to bank accounts controlled by them. Then they cashed the funds and transferred them to customers, having received a commission for their services in the amount of at least 2.5% of the specified amount. Thus, the defendants extracted illegal income of more than 27 million 900 thousand rubles.

The criminal case was opened in July 2018 based on the materials of the ES&CC Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region.

It is noteworthy that out of the eight defendants, only one woman had a higher education, and the remaining accomplices had secondary and specialized secondary education. Before starting illegal banking activities, they worked as individual entrepreneurs, a junior kindergarten teacher, seller, driver and insurance manager.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor's Office has been sent to the Tsentralny District Court of Orenburg for consideration on the merits.