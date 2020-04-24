Investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against eight citizens charged with illegal banking activities.
It has been established that between February 2016 and July 2018, the defendants attracted non-cash funds of legal entities and individuals - over 1 billion rubles - to bank accounts controlled by them. Then they cashed the funds and transferred them to customers, having received a commission for their services in the amount of at least 2.5% of the specified amount. Thus, the defendants extracted illegal income of more than 27 million 900 thousand rubles.
The criminal case was opened in July 2018 based on the materials of the ES&CC Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region.
It is noteworthy that out of the eight defendants, only one woman had a higher education, and the remaining accomplices had secondary and specialized secondary education. Before starting illegal banking activities, they worked as individual entrepreneurs, a junior kindergarten teacher, seller, driver and insurance manager.
Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor's Office has been sent to the Tsentralny District Court of Orenburg for consideration on the merits.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.