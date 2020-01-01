In Kansk, police officers detained a man suspected of setting fire to a Toyota Hilux car owned by a local resident born in 1983.

The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division "Kansky" received a message from a fire department switchboard on a fire of a foreign car parked in the courtyard of the Severny microdistrict. An investigation and operational group consisting of detectives, criminal investigators and forensic experts arrived immediately at the scene. During the inspection of the scene and interviewing the eyewitnesses - law enforcement officers found out that an unknown person threw a rag permeated with sunflower oil on the hood of the car, set it on fire, and then disappeared. The total damage exceeded 155 thousand rubles.

In the course of the operational-search activities, the police established the involvement in the crime of a previously convicted 27-year-old man and detained him. According to the suspect, he decided to set fire to the vehicle in order to avenge his comrade, whom the owner of Toyota had offended. However, he was mistaken; a different person turned out to be the car owner.

Currently, with respect to the resident of Kansk born in 1992 a criminal case has been instituted in accordance with part 2 of Article 167 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Intentional destruction of property”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.

Currently, the detainee is arrested for a previously committed crime and is in the detention center.