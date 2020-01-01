In Transbaikalia, police officers suppressed the illegal activity of a resident of Chita in organizing and conducting gambling activities.

As a result of operational measures, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory established that a 30-year-old resident of Chita organized a clandestine gambling club in a rented apartment located in a multi-story building in the center of Chita. Entrance to the apartment was possible only through prior call to the organizer of the illegal business.

According to investigators, the apartment was almost never empty. Using the hardware connected to the Internet, up to ten gambling addicts tried their luck daily.

During the search in the illegally operating institution, law enforcement officers seized 12 laptops, draft records that the suspect kept, and cash in the amount of 14 thousand rubles, allegedly obtained by criminal means.

The Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans Baikal Territory instituted criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 2 of Article 171.2 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Police officers and investigators continue to conduct investigative and operational measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the committed unlawful act.