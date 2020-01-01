Investigators of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Perm Territory detained four residents of the Moscow Region suspected of selling heroin in the territory of the Kama area and Tyumen. The illegal business was organized by a 23-year-old man. According to the detectives, he was responsible for obtaining large batches of the drug and sending it to the cities for retail sale. The main suspect was detained at the place of residence. During searches in the territory of the Moscow Region, police officers found and seized a cache containing about 400 bundles of heroin.

It is known that three cache-fillers worked for the drug dealer. Two of them were caught red-handed in Perm, not far from the drug cache they had made. Young people arrived in the capital of the Kama area several weeks before their detention. All this time they rented an apartment on the Karpinsky Street, where they packed heroin into small batches. Drugs for consumers were placed into caches in the dark,a mainly in the courtyards of residential buildings.

Perm operatives detained another cache-filler in Tyumen. He went to the Siberian city on the instructions of the main suspect. The young man was promised 50 thousand rubles for the work done. He did not have time to get the money, as operatives caught him red handed. Now he, like the rest of the suspects, faces up to 20 years in prison.

All suspects are in the Perm detention center. Currently, a criminal case has been initiated against the offenders for drug trafficking. During the searches made by the police, about 1 kilogram of heroin was seized.