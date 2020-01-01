“In the city of Rostov-on-Don, officers of the unit for economic security and combating the corruption of police division No. 7, together with colleagues from the city administration of the Russian MIA, detained a 38-year-old businessman on suspicion of selling permits granting the right for unhindered movement in the Rostov Region during the regime of self-isolation, which had been introduced in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

According to reports, the offender received blanks of permits for employees of his organization in one of the district administrations. Then he posted on the Internet an advertisement for the sale of those documents at a price of 9 thousand rubles per permit.

The Police detained the citizen immediately after the sale of a document. During the inspection of the defendant’s car, a permit with the buyer’s personal data, 11 blank forms, and also cash were found and seized.

The inquiry unit of the Police Division No. 7 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Rostov-on-Don has opened a criminal case against the suspect under part 1 of Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being considered,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.