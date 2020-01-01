“Criminal investigation officers of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow detained one of the suspects of committing an act of brigandage.

In mid-February of this year, the metropolitan police received a message about an act of brigandage against a student from Iran on the Krasny Kazanetz Street.

According to the future dentist, 3rd year student of the Sechenov Moscow State Medical University, he agreed to meet with his girlfriend that day. The day before, the young man received a large cash transfer and carried the money with him. At the appointed time, the girl arrived at the meeting by car, but not alone, there were three men with her. She invited the student into the car. Once inside the car, the foreigner was threatened by strangers who demanded that he gave them his things and money. They demonstrated a knife and a gun, took the phone and the backpack, which contained the money and documents of the victim. Then the offenders fled. The material damage amounted to about 800 thousand rubles.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Veshnyaki District initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police detained one of the suspects on the Enthuziastov highway. The suspects turned to be a 31-year-old man.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Measures have been taken to search for his accomplices,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.