On April 14 of this year, a call from an 81-year-old local resident about the theft of money from an apartment was received by the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Suzdalsky District.

Three women, introducing themselves as social workers responsible for the exchange of old banknotes for new ones, freely entered the home of an elderly couple. The hosts did not suspect a fraud and showed their savings. While two women distracted pensioners, the third stole money - more than 200 thousand rubles.

Having discovered the loss of money, the victims called the police. An investigative team arrived to the scene. The police found out that the alleged offenders were riding in a taxi car. As a result of the prompt actions carried out by officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Suzdalsky District on the same day, the suspects were identified and detained by state traffic safety inspectors in the territory of the Petushinsky District. Three gypsy women, two of whom were residents of the Petushinsky District and one - a citizen of a neighboring state, were taken to the police division of the city of Suzdal. The stolen funds have been seized.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Suzdalsky District prosecuted the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Currently, one of the defendants has been arrested, the other is under house arrest, the issue of choosing a preventive measure against the third detainee is being considered. Operative and search measures aimed at identifying additional episodes of the suspects' criminal activity are underway.