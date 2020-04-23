A detective of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory completed the investigation into the criminal case on the illegal acquisition and possession of skin of a Red Book animal.

In August last year in Ussuriysk, the police stopped a Toyota Ipsum car. When checking the trunk of the vehicle, an animal skin was found. Its transportation and storage was carried out by a 53-year-old resident of the village of Vozdvizhenka.

Illegal activities of the citizen was suppressed by officers of the Administration of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory.

During the investigation, it was established that the defendant kept the skin of a leopard presented to him by an acquaintances for more than 20 years and planned to sell it.

The investigation has been completed. The defendant’s involvement in an ecological crime has been proved. The criminal case instituted under part 1 of Article 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal acquisition, possession, transportation and sale of parts of especially valuable wild animals belonging to species listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation” has been submitted to the court for consideration on the merits.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of up to three years with a fine of up to one million rubles.

For reference:

The Far Eastern leopard - the rarest of large cats on the planet - is on the verge of extinction. The predator is listed in the Red Book of Russia and the Red Book of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. By the beginning of the 21st century, the wild population of this beast had practically disappeared. Hunting the leopard has been banned since 1956.

The authorities of Russia and China have jointly developed and are implementing a special program to preserve and increase the population of the endangered animal. Thus, thanks to the creation of a network of specially protected natural territories, including the Leopard Land National Park in the Primorsky Territory, the number of Far Eastern leopards has been increased from 30 to 90 animals. Currently, the Far Eastern leopard is still on the verge of extinction. The People's Republic of China provides for the death penalty for killing a Far Eastern leopard.