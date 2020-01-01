An investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region completed the investigation into the criminal case against a previously convicted 38-year-old resident of Novokuznetsk. He was charged with committing crimes under paragraph “b” of part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft” and paragraph “b” of part 4 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Briagandage”.

The investigation established that the defendant committed one of the crimes in a building on the Avtotransportnaya Street. At night, the suspect climbed to the second floor of the building, opened a plastic window and penetrated inside. There he broke open one-by-one several offices, and stole a total of about 1,250,000 rubles belonging to various organizations and individuals from the safes inside. When the recidivist tried to escape, he was surprised by a guard who was making a check after the signal of the alarm system. The defendant hit him on the head with a pry bar, which he used to break into the premises, after which he left the building with the stolen money.

According to the investigation, a few months later the defendant committed another crime. Together with an unidentified person, he stole money from an ATM. Together with an accomplice at night, the defendant entered the premises of one of the supermarkets on the Turkmenskaya Street, where they broke open an ATM and stole from it several cassettes with cash totaling more than 2,000,000 rubles.

During the operational activities criminal investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for Novokuznetsk detained the suspect. Criminal proceedings have been initiated against him. The investigation has gathered sufficient evidence base testifying to his involvement in the crimes committed. About 50 witnesses were interviewed, and necessary forensic examinations were carried out. In order to compensate for the material damage to the victims, the defendant’s property was seized: jewelry and precious stones with a total value of about 800,000 rubles. Also, an arrest was imposed on the belonging to the children of the defendant, land-plot and unfinished premises, with a total value of more than 3,700,000 rubles.

At the moment the criminal case has been sent to court for consideration. The Criminal Code article of the indictment stipulates a punishment of up to 15 years in prison.