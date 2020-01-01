Officers of the Simferopol police revealed a scheme for selling counterfeit banknotes, which were massively distributed in the capital of Crimea.

During operative-search measures, officers of the economic security division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Simferopol detained two local residents, aged 32 and 26, suspected of selling counterfeit banknotes.

According to one of the suspects, they received the fakes through one of topical Internet sites. Having entered into a criminal conspiracy with their friend, they ordered 50 fake notes with a face value of 5,000 rubles, paying 86,000 rubles for them. They received the indicated banknotes through a courier of a delivery service.

The suspects managed to sell a part of the fake banknotes when making purchases in the territory of the city of Simferopol, the remaining banknotes were seized by the police during the search.

The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Simferopol instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Storage of obviously fake bank notes of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation for marketing purposes”.

This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to eight years.