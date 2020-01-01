A pedestrian approached traffic policemen of the MIA of Russia Division for the Primorsko-Akhtarsky District, who were on the patrol route, and said that he had heard cries for help and saw a man running out of a grocery store.

The seller of the outlet explained to the traffic police inspectors arriving at the scene of the offense, that in the absence of buyers an unknown man in a medical mask and dark glasses entered the store premises, attacked her and demanded for the money from the cash register. However, the woman resisted and called for help. The offender ran out of the store and disappeared.

The Police interviewed possible eyewitnesses, studied the recordings of CCTV cameras covering the trading floor.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police in a hot pursuit detained a 38-year-old resident of the Bryukhovetsky District on one of the streets of the village and delivered him to the police division.

Currently, Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Primorsko-Akhtarsky District have instituted criminal proceedings against the detainee on the grounds of the crimes under part 3 of Article 30 and part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detained man.