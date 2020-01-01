“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the Voronezh Region suppressed the activities of a group of people suspected of committing a series of frauds against senior citizens.

It was established that the offenders, staying outside the Russian Federation, made calls to buyers of drugs and biologically active supplements via IP-telephony. They reported that previously purchased medicines were counterfeit. Then, during the conversation, they proposed to compensate for the damage by paying monetary compensation, for which it was allegedly necessary to pay a tax duty.

Criminal cases were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. As a result of operational-search measures in Moscow and the Moscow Region, the city of St. Petersburg and the Novosibirsk Region, 18 suspects were detained.

During 29 searches, the police seized accounting documents and electronic storage media containing the data of the victims and the amounts of money transferred by them. Literature on psychology and instructions for dealing with potential victims have also been found.

Currently, more than 50 episodes of the detainees’ unlawful activity have been established. Three alleged organizers of the group are in custody. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.