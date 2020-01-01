Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory instituted a criminal case on drug trafficking.

During operational-search activities in the Emelyanovsky District, officers of the FSB of Russia Department in the Krasnoyarsk Territory detained resident of the Republic of Khakassia without a criminal record. It was established that a 35-year-old man illegally stored a drug in the passenger compartment of his car. According to the results of a chemical study, it was found that the seized substance was hashish with a total mass of 1.2 kg, prepared for further marketing.

In relation to the offender, investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues in large quantities”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.

The suspect has been detained, a decision on the preventive measure in the form of placement to custody is being considered.