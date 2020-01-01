Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region identified and detained suspects in a series of insurance frauds.

During the investigation, it was found that a criminal group consisting of 27 residents of Buzuluk and the Buzuluksky District of the Orenburg Region, for two years were engaged in the commission of intentional accidents with the purpose of stealing money from insurance companies.

Each crime was committed in three stages: in the first (preparatory) stage, vehicles intended for use in staged traffic accidents were found, points of vehicles damage were determined, with account of which respective, already damaged car parts were purchased and installed.

Then the participants of the staged traffic accident were collected, instructed by the persons involved; dislocation of vehicles, deliberate collision or grinding of vehicles, as well as a call to the specified place of an emergency commissioner or traffic police to draw up a diagram of a deliberately committed traffic accident were carried out.

After completing the necessary documents, the car accident stagers turned to an insurance company in order to receive payments for the deliberately damaged car.

Members of the group committed at least 22 crimes related to theft of money, 4 insurance companies suffered material damage totaling almost 4 million rubles.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region completed the investigation of a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Insurance Fraud”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to ten years.

With respect to the organizer, a preventive measure in the form of house arrest was chosen, for the rest of the accomplices in the crime the court selected preventive measures in the form of a recognizance not to leave and appropriate behavior.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.