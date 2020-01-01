A local resident applied to the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Armavir with a statement on the theft of cash and valuables. The woman explained to the police that money and jewelry disappeared from her household. The total damage exceeded 260,000 rubles.

The police officers who arrived at the indicated address examined the scene of the crime, seized fingerprints and cloth tissues allegedly left by offenders.

When checking the bases of fingerprint records, law enforcement officers identified the suspects. A previously convicted 26-year-old local resident and a 28-year-old visitor from the city of Sochi were detained by criminal investigation officers at their place of residence in the city of Armavir and were delivered to the police division. During a search in the household of one of the detainees, police officers found and seized money and jewelry belonging to the victim, as well as three mobile phones, four men's watches of various brands and other property.

The investigation established the involvement of the suspects in a series of apartment thefts in Armavir, Krasnodar and the Republic of Adygea.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Armavir have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspects on the grounds of crimes under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detainees.

Police officers carry out a set of operational-search measures aimed at establishing other facts of the suspects’ unlawful activity.