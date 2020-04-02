The Clinical Hospital of the Federal Budget Health Institution “Medical Unit of the MIA of Russia for Moscow” is fully ready to receive new patients. In accordance with the Ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation dated April 2, 2020 No. 844-r, the medical institution was re-profiled to provide medical care to patients with a confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus infection COVID-19 or with suspicion of it.

Currently, the entire inpatient facility fund, designed for 330 beds, is intended for patients with the coronavirus infection. Personnel and pensioners of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs treated there have been transferred to other medical organizations of the Ministry,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

According to the head of the hospital, Colonel of the Internal Service, Sergei Mendel, to maintain the high quality of diagnostic and medical procedures, the departments were provided with additional modern equipment, including artificial ventilation devices, as well as necessary medicines. Doctors and nurses underwent retraining, and were fully provided with personal protective means, and a sanitary room was equipped.

“The Russian MIA will continue to work on the implementation of the set of measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus infection, in close cooperation with relevant units of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation,” Irina Volk emphasized.