“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA Administration for the Yaroslavl Region detained suspects of fraud.

A female resident of Yaroslavl made a statement to the police to prosecute the scammers who had fraudulently got hold of her money.

The victim explained that earlier on a dating site on the Internet she corresponded with a resident of the Leningrad Region. Gradually, the young man gained her confidence, and then told her about his health problems and a sick child. The man asked to help him out of a critical situation and provided the phone number of a female-psychic.

Having contacted the clairvoyant, the woman found out that spoilage was allegedly imposed on her friend and his child and only significant cash amounts could amend the situation. Within a few months, the woman resident of Yaroslavl transferred over a million rubles for extrasensory services. To do this, she had to take several consumer loans. The man reported a health improvement and promised to come and return the money. But then he wrote that he felt worse, and stopped contacting. Only then did the applicant realize that she had been deceived.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police identified and detained both the accomplices of the crime – the pseudo psychics and her accomplice. It turned out that the young man, posted someone else's photo on dating sites to attract women.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Zavolzhsky Urban District of the city of Yaroslavl initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. The court chose in respect of the suspects a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.