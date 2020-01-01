“Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mitino District of Moscow detained a suspect of intentional inflicting of grievous bodily harm.

The police received a message that an unknown person inflicted several stab wounds to a man in the courtyard of one of the houses on the Pyatnitskoye highway. A few minutes later, a police patrol squad arrived together with police precinct officers. The policemen provided the first aid to the victim: they treated the wounds and applied hemostatic dressings.

The police precinct officers have identified the suspect. It turned out to be a man with a criminal record living in the same entrance with the victim. The drunk citizen was detained and taken to the police division. The knife found in the apartment was seized.

It turned out that the victim and his girlfriend were returning home. Near the porch, the girl had a conflict with a neighbor living in the same entrance. The young man stood up for his companion. Then the offender grabbed his jacket, took out a folding knife and began stabbing.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mitino District of the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Articles 111 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

The wounded man was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the city clinical hospital. He received the necessary medical assistance,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.