Kazan police officers identified and detained the suspect in fraud and theft from supermarkets.

As follows from the materials of the criminal case, on the Gudovantsev Street a 34-year-old suspect approached a young man and asked for his mobile phone to make an urgent call. However, when the man had got other man's property in his hands, he ran away from the scene. The 23-year-old victim estimated the amount of material damage caused at 7 thousand rubles.

The next day, on the Mariupolskaya Street, the offender, following the same pattern, stole a cell phone from a 72-year-old man.

In addition, police officers established the man’s involvement in 11 thefts from supermarkets committed from March to April this year. The man confessed to all the facts of theft

The lenses of video cameras caught the moment of theft of alcoholic products worth more than three thousand rubles in one of the supermarkets on the Kulakhmetov Street. The recordings show how a man takes a box of alcohol from a shelf and eaves the store, without paying for the goods. It is known that he took a bottle out of the box in advance and removed the anti-theft magnet.

Currently, on all the established facts, criminal cases have been instituted on the grounds of crimes under Article 158 of the Criminal Code (Theft) and Article 159 of the Criminal Code (Fraud). Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Police officers are establishing the amount of material damage caused by the illegal actions of the suspect and his involvement in similar crimes committed in Kazan.