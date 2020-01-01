The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Konakovsky District received a message from the owner of one of the stores. The woman explained that in the morning an unknown man had come into her trading pavilion, located on Gagarin Street in the village of Redkino, under the pretext of using the terminal. Pushing away the woman seller, the offender stole cash proceeds, and then disappeared into an unknown direction.

Based on that signal an investigative team was immediately sent to the scene. To establish the details of the incident, police officers interviewed the victim and possible witnesses of the incident, and also viewed the recordings from the surveillance cameras covering the trading floor. Patrol crews and outfits of the city’s operational services were sent to search for the offender.

During the operational activities criminal investigators detained the suspect. It turned out to be a resident of Konakovo, born in 1982. The suspect previously came into the focus of attention of law enforcement bodies.

The man confessed to the crime. He disposed of the stolen money at his discretion.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years. The suspect has been taken to a temporary detention facility. The investigation is underway.