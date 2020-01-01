Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region detained two Ryazan residents suspected of contactless drug trafficking. Over 1,130 grams of narcotic substance were seized from the offenders.

During the monitoring of the Internet, operatives of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region recorded the activity characteristic of the organization of a contactless sale of drugs in the city of Ryazan. At the same time, the attackers observed strict conspiracy measures and tried to encrypt their identities and location.

Specialists of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region solved the internet incognito of the offenders and their correspondence with plans for the distribution of drugs. It turned out that a married couple was involved in the illicit trafficking of prohibited drugs - two residents of the city of Ryazan aged 26 and 36.

The detention of the offenders was carried out with the participation of operatives of the anti-drug unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Oktyabrsky District of the city of Ryazan and with the power support by special purpose unit of the “Grom” of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region.

Police officers detained the offender in the entrance of the apartment building in which he lived when the 26-year-old man was returning home, having picked-up five capacious containers from a cache. At the same time, his 36-year-old wife was detained, who was waiting for her husband at home and prepared packaging material in order to immediately pack the wholesale batch of “synthetics” into smaller ones. The man was previously convicted for a crime related to drug trafficking.

During the inspection, packages with various substances were seized from the man. The examination established that the attacker received and had to prepare for sale 744 grams of synthetic drugs and 95 grams of hashish.

During the inspection of the home, several home-made “cache”-containers with drugs, electronic scales and packaging material were found.

Police officers also seized from the improvised hiding place on a street of Ryazan a “cache”- container made by the offenders earlier — more than 50 grams of a synthetic drug.

The examination found that the offenders received for distribution and prepared for retail sale a total of 1,137 grams of synthetic drugs, 98 grams of hashish and 3 single doses of the prohibited drug MDMA (Ecstasy).

Police officers are establishing all the links in the drug trafficking chain.

A criminal case has been instituted against the offenders under part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which provides for a punishment of imprisonment for up to 20 years or life imprisonment. Currently, the suspect is arrested. With respect to the female suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of her own recognizance and appropriate behavior.