“MIA of Russia received a letter from an 85-year-old resident of the city of Simferopol, asking to search for scammers who had taken possession of his savings. The elderly man said that the attackers stole almost five hundred sixty thousand rubles, which he was saving for an operation having sold a summer cottage.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev instructed relevant units to take comprehensive measures to identify and detain the offenders.

During the check, it was established that an unknown woman had called the victim, and introduced herself as an employee of the Bank of Russia. She said that the man allegedly became the owner of a cash prize, as an active buyer of medicines. The amount of remuneration was three hundred and fifty thousand rubles. But to get them, he needed to make several transfers totaling two hundred and forty thousand rubles. Having transferred the money, the elderly man did not receive any prize, and the woman stopped answering his calls.

Three months later, the victim received an envelope in the mail containing fake documents - the decision of the Tagansky District Court of Moscow and a certificate for getting a compensation in the amount of three hundred sixty three thousand rubles for the money lost as a result of fraud. After that, several people called him. Introducing themselves as collectors and their managers, they offered to transfer three hundred and sixteen thousand rubles to the accounts indicated by them supposedly to enforce the court decision. The pensioner transferred the required amount and again was left with nothing.

As a result of operational-search measures, officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department identified two criminal groups that specialized in fraud against senior citizens. Their number, roles of participants, conspiracy methods and methods of illegal income distribution are established.

The swindlers acted as follows: the alleged leaders of the groups organized three mobile call centers in cars that moved along the roads of the metropolitan region, and four more stationary ones in rented apartments. From there, their accomplices phoned citizens who had previously purchased medicines, and stated that they were allegedly entitled to a compensation. In order to receive the money, the victims were asked to pay a state duty, insurance and cash collection services. Subsequently, the money was credited to the accounts of other partners. For the sake of conspiracy, the attackers introduced themselves by fictitious names and used mobile numbers issued to third parties.

Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow and the Investigative Administration of the Investigative Department of the Internal Affairs Administration for the SEAD of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow initiated criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for in part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation with the qualifying feature “committed by an organized group”. The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, took the investigation of these criminal cases under his control.

In the metropolitan region and in the Penza Region, officers of the Russian MIA with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained eight suspects. Nineteen searches were carried out. Over a hundred forms of certificates for compensation payments and the technical equipment on which they were made were found. In addition, the databases with personal data of citizens in electronic and print formats were seized, as well as bank cards issued to third parties, computers and communication means.

Among the evidence found there was a bank card, to which the pensioner transferred his savings, as well as notes with his personal data.

Currently, over fifty episodes of illegal activity have been identified, the total damage from which amounted to about twenty-two million rubles. All the defendants are charged with the incriminated acts. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

Upon learning that the suspects in the crime were detained, the 85-year-old resident of Simferopol addressed the police: “I want to express my deepest respect and gratitude to the Minister Vladimir Alexandrovich Kolokoltsev and his staff, wish them good health and congratulate them on the upcoming Victory Day. I met real, honest people in uniform and thank them for catching the scammers and holding them accountable”.