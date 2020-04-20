In the Pskov Region, the Investigative Sub-Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Pytalovsky District sent to the court a criminal case charging a citizen with large scale smuggling of cultural property.
As established by the investigation, a resident of St. Petersburg, born in 1981, while in France, acquired objects that had signs of cultural property, and with a view to their further sale, decided to bring them into the Russian Federation without observing the rules established by law.
By a passenger bus, he arrived at the customs checkpoint of Ubylinka, located in the Pytalovsky District of the Pskov Region. Here, during customs inspection, undeclared goods were found in his luggage - works of decorative and applied art, objects of worship and coins. In particular, cutlery sets, jewelry boxes, a crucifix, a pocket watch, and coins from a number of European countries from the late 18th to early 20th century.
Thus, the defendant deliberately committed illegal movement of cultural property totaling 247,352 rubles, which is a large amount, across the border of the Customs Union within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Community. Responsibility for this act is provided for in paragraph 1 of Article 226.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to seven years with a fine of up to one million rubles.
Now, after considering this criminal case, the Pytalovsky District Court will issue its verdict.
