Investigation Sub-Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Goryachiy Klyuch completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted against a 47-year old local resident on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal felling of forest stands”.
Officers of the city prosecutor's office and forestry inspectors as a result of a visit of a joint mobile interdepartmental working group to prevent forest law violations in the woods near Goryachiy Klyuch revealed a fact of illegal forest felling.
The investigation established that the defendant, without proper permits, cut down more than 20 oaks in the Goryachiy Klyuch forest. The total damage exceeded 80,000 rubles.
For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and proper behavior was chosen for the man.
Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to four years.
