As a result of unlawful activities related to banking operations without registration or special permits, offenders obtained an income of about 40 million rubles.

Information on the alleged organizers of the group was received by officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA in the Chuvash Republic. During the complex of operational-search measures, it was found that having created a number of so-called shell firms, the residents of Cheboksary began banking operations, and in fact they cashed out funds for a certain commission from each operation. Since 2014, three alleged organizers have involved three more of their acquaintances in the illegal activities, having registered a total of about 50 companies in Chuvashia and Moscow. Hundreds of banking operations were carried out through the accounts of those legal entities, as a result of which an income of about 40 million rubles was received. In March 2018, the main suspects, with the exception of one resident of Cheboksary, put on the federal wanted list, were detained. The operation and subsequent search actions at all addresses of fictitious enterprises in Cheboksary, Novocheboksarsk and Moscow were organized by Chuvash operatives in cooperation with the Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. Investigative actions were carried out by employees of the investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Chuvashia.

As part of the criminal investigation, it was found that the illegal activities of the group were well organized, there existed communication between its separate units, distribution of roles and responsibilities, common goals and coordination of actions. All this ultimately posed a real and potential threat to the public and economic security of the state, undermined the foundations of entrepreneurial activity in the Russian Federation.

A criminal case has been instituted by the Investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA for the Chuvash Republic on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 1 and part 2 of Article 210 of the Russian Criminal Code. In respect of the four defendants in the case, a preventive measure was selected in the form of a recognizance not to leave the place and proper behavior; in respect of the fifth defendant, a preventive measure has not yet been selected. The criminal investigation continues.