“The attention of officers of the traffic police division of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Alushta was attracted by a tinted Lada car with the inscription: “Coronavirus COVID-19 Control Division”.

During the check with the help of special devices, it was found that tinted glass was installed on the car, the light transmission of which does not comply with the technical regulations on the safety of wheeled vehicles. In addition, the 23-year-old driver did not have an OSAGO insurance policy.

In relation to the alleged fighter against the coronavirus, three protocols on administrative offenses have been drawn up. The driver removed the tint and stickers from the car at the request of the police on the spot,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.