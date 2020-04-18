In the regional units of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, additional measures will be taken to protect citizens and policemen from the spread of the coronavirus infection. These measures involve minimizing personal communication during the provision of public services by the traffic police.

All citizens are encouraged to take decisions on the need for public services, with account of the situation in the region of residence, while eliminating the violation of the established regime of restrictive measures. Currently, it is possible to postpone these issues. Nevertheless, in each case of application, public services will be provided in the order prescribed.

In particular, due to the termination of the activities of driving schools, exams for the right to drive vehicles are conducted according to adjusted schedules for small groups.

State services of registering vehicles, holding exams and issuing driver's licenses will now be carried out only by prior appointment through the Unified Portal of State and Municipal Services.

At the same time, in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated April 18, 2020 No. 275 “On the Recognition of Certain Documents of Citizens of the Russian Federation as Valid”, Russian national driver’s licenses that expired or expire from February 1 to July 15 of the current year, will remain valid until they are replaced in the manner to be determined by the departmental regulatory legal act.

Extension of the validity of a driver’s licenses does not imply the cessation of the provision of public services for their issuance and replacement. If medical commissions continue to work in the region of residence and the citizen has all the necessary documents, then it is possible to replace the driver’s license by booking an appointment through the Unified Portal of State and Municipal Services.

Due to the fact that Russian national driver’s licenses, which expired or expires from February 1 to July 15, 2020 inclusive, are valid on the territory of the Russian Federation until they are replaced in the order established by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, law enforcement activity has been adjusted.

Citizens who have such a driver’s license will not be held administratively liable under articles providing for punishment for driving without a respective right (parts 1 and 3 of Article 12.7, part 3 of Article 12.8, part 2 of Article 12.26, Article 12.32 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation).