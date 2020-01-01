“In March 2014, a resident of Moscow borrowed six million rubles from his acquaintance. After some time, the woman asked him to return the debt, although the repayment deadline set by the agreement did not expire yet. Having been refused, she turned for help to friends with a criminal record. Shadow collectors came to visit the debtor and, threatening with violence dangerous to his life and health, took his money, as well as a car of the Mercedes Gelendvagen brand. The total material damage amounted to approximately seven million rubles.

The investigation unit of the Investigation Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of a crime under Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

At the end of March 2020, as a result of operational-search measures in Moscow, the Moscow Region and the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, eight offenders were detained, four of whom had previous criminal record.

During searches of the defendants’ places of residence, arms and ammunition were found and seized. Based on this fact the investigation unit of the Investigation Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 222 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. Investigative actions and operational-search measures aimed at identifying accomplices and possible additional episodes of the unlawful activity are being carried out,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.