A resident of the Leninsky District from whom two offenders extorted 1.5 million rubles, made a statement to the police. According to the developed plan, the defendants invited him to a cafe, where they staged a detention with a slipped-in dummy of a drug package. Having played the scene of a conversation with the head of the Drug Control Division, they convinced the applicant that they could solve the issue of his exemption from criminal liability for a monetary reward.

He did not have the indicated amount. Knowing that the victim was an orphan and received an apartment from the state, the men demanded to sell the property, but was refused. Then the Astrakhan citizen was put into a car and taken to a private house where they started beating him, then he was taken outside, tied with a rope to a tree and they continued inflicting blows on the head and body, after which he was forced to dig a grave for himself. The young man, fearing for his life and health, gave his consent to issue a power of attorney and transfer all documents for the housing.

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the Astrakhan police, with the power support of special purpose unit of the Rosgvardia, detained the suspects. They turned out to be local residents aged 36 and 37, previously convicted for fraud, robbery and illegal arms trafficking.

The investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Astrakhan completed the investigation into the criminal case of extortion committed by a group of persons by a prior conspiracy, with the use of violence, in order to obtain property on an especially large scale. The materials have been sent to the court for consideration on the merits.