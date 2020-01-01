In early March, officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Crimea during the operational activities revealed a fact of extortion and receipt of a bribe by the foreman of one of the branches of the State Unitary Enterprise of the Republic of Crimea “Water of Crimea”. The Illegal remuneration in the amount of 50 thousand rubles was intended for concealing the revealed fact of a breach at the connection to water supply networks.

It was established that the offender, being in the fitness room, revealed a fact of unauthorized connection to the water supply networks, and informed the owner of the institution that for that violation she could be fined for 600 thousand rubles in favor of the State Unitary Enterprise of the Republic of Crimea “Water of Crimea”. Then, for the purpose of illegal enrichment, using his official position, he proposed to the entrepreneur to transfer to him money in the amount of 10% of the alleged fine for “closing his eyes” to the revealed violations.

The owner of the institution, realizing the unlawful nature of the requirements of the official, turned to law enforcement agencies. During a meeting with the offender, the entrepreneur asked to reduce the amount of money to be transferred as a bribe, the latter gave his consent, saying that it was necessary to transfer 50 thousand rubles to him.

The suspect was detained by the police red-handed while receiving the unlawful remuneration. Currently, law enforcement officers are checking the suspect's involvement in the commission of other unlawful acts.

Currently, the General Investigation Administration of the MIA for the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol is investigating the criminal case on this fact.