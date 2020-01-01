In connection with the introduction on the territory of the Russian Federation of restrictive measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus infection, including the cessation of air and rail connections with foreign countries, as well as the transfer of multifunctional centers for the provision of state and municipal services to a new format of work, there has increased the number of citizens who apply for state services in the field of migration directly to the migration units of MIA of Russia territorial bodies.

As practice shows, the largest number of applicants is observed in the mornings at the time of opening of those units. In order to prevent the occurrence of queues, the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, perform the daily monitoring of the situation and the analysis of the workload on employees responsible for the provision of public services. According to its results, flexible reception schedules are introduced, if necessary.

In addition, the possibility of booking an appointment, including through the Unified portal of state and municipal services (functions), is used to the maximum. Telephone counseling is also provided. The measures taken make it possible to resolve remotely many issues raised by citizens.

The work on increasing the efficiency of considering applications in the migration units has been taken under control by the leadership of the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.