“Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Perm Territory, with the assistance of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control, detained suspects in drug trafficking.

The offenders caught the eye of police several months ago. According to preliminary information, they arrived in the city of Perm from neighboring countries and launched active drug distribution activities.

For the purpose of secrecy, drug dealers changed rented housing several times a month. They did not officially work anywhere and did not use drugs themselves.

The group consisted of 6 people. One of them acquired large batches of heroin, then, with three accomplices, packaged them in single doses. To increase the volume, the drug was mixed with baby formula. Distribution was carried out by two other accomplices.

Officers of the Grom special forces blocked the drug dealer’s home in a five-story apartment building. Using special equipment, the police descended from the roof to the balcony of the third floor and entered the apartment. At that moment, four suspects were packing powder in packages. At the same time, operatives detained two more members of the group at other addresses.

During searches and personal searches, more than seven and a half kilograms of heroin, as well as electronic scales and packaging material were seized from the defendants.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Perm Territory initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. In respect of the defendant, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.