Champions and prize-winners of the most prestigious sports competitions have clearly shown the way of ensuring a healthy lifestyle even in quarantine and self-isolation

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia actively supports the initiative of colleagues from the Ministry of Sports on the campaign “Train at home. Sport is a norm of life”. We have prepared a video in which police officers - winners and prize-winners of international competitions, as well as members of the public demonstrate simple exercises in their home environment to maintain physical fitness and encourage spectators to go in for sports.

Our famous athletes took part in the video recording dedicated to the foundation day of the Dynamo sports society:

- Senior Sergeant of Police Evgeny Rylov - swimmer, bronze medalist of the 2016 Olympic Games, two-time world champion, two-time European champion;

- Captain of Police Nikita Kryukov - skier, Olympic champion in 2010, silver medalist of the 2014 Olympics, three-time world champion;

- Sergeant of Police Anastasia Fesikova - swimmer, vice champion of the 2012 Olympic Games, world champion, three-time vice world champion, four-time European champion;

- Senior Sergeant of Police Anna Nechaevskaya - skier, bronze medalist of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the 2019 World Cup relay race.

- Major of Police Amir Shamkhalov and Lieutenant Colonel of Police Denis Udilov - martial artists, winners of the World Police and Fire Games;

- Andrei Kozhemyakin, member of the Public Council with the MIA of Russia Administration for the Belgorod Region, world champion, two-time European vice-champion, member of the Russian Paralympic bullet shooting team.

The video can be found in the official accounts of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in social networks. We hope that Internet users will follow the example of our illustrious champions, set aside their gadgets and spend at least 30 minutes a day on sports training. This will allow you to always remain in good shape and in a good mood,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.