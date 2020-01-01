The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for Astrakhan has completed the investigation into a multi-episode criminal case against a 56-year-old citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan and a 36-year-old citizen of Georgia, accused of a series of frauds causing a significant damage.

Last year, the police received ten statements from female pensioners who had been approached by an unknown man on the street who during a conversation showed them a bundle of money found on the ground, offering to split the find in halves.

Then suddenly a second offender appeared, who had allegedly lost the money, and played a scene during which he demanded that his accomplice would go through identification, because witnesses had seen him with someone else's package. The first man denied any involvement in the theft, but agreed to proceed to eyewitnesses, and before that he left the bundle with banknotes to the victims and demanded to hand over their jewelry as collateral, promising to return it later. After waiting for more than an hour, they went home, where they found in the bundle “joke bank” bills. As a result of fraudulent actions, gullible Astrakhan women lost their gold jewels worth in total more than 630 thousand rubles.

Criminal investigators of the city police detained the defendants previously convicted for similar unlawful acts. During the search, souvenir banknotes with the inscription “five thousand takes” were seized from them.

The defendants met when they were serving their sentences in a correctional facility. They sold stolen jewelry to unknown persons in one of the markets.

The criminal case has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.