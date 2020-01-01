Police precinct officers of the Police Division No. 3 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Samara revealed a fact of fictitious registration of foreigners at the place of stay.

According to the police, from October 2019 to January 2020, a local resident born in 1994 illegally registered 22 foreign citizens at the place of her own registration and residence in an apartment of an apartment building in the Sovetsky District of the regional center, not planning in reality to provide them with living quarters.

At each registering of a foreign citizen the suspect was warned by the police about responsibility in case of violation of the migration legislation, but she still committed the offense. According to law enforcers, she was not prosecuted earlier.

The woman pleaded guilty to the crime in full and explained that she had received a monetary reward for the service.

Currently nine criminal cases on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person in residential premises at the place of residence in the Russian Federation” have been initiated against the detainee by police division No.3 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Samara. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.

Currently, criminal cases have been combined in one proceeding and sent to the court of the Sovetsky District for consideration on the merits.