The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Apsheronsky District completed the investigation into a criminal case against a 58-year-old previously convicted local resident on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 158, part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft” and “Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of arms, their main parts and ammunition”.

A local resident made a statement to the police about the theft of funds. The man explained to the police that a wallet with money in the amount of about 300,000 rubles had disappeared from his household.

As a result of operational-search measures a friend of the victim was detained by police officers on suspicion of committing the unlawful act.

It was established that the day before the defendant was drinking alcohol with the applicant. Taking advantage of the fact that the man got distracted, the offender stole the wallet with money left on the table.

Upon further verification, the defendant was found to be involved in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. According to investigators, the man found in the forest a rifle and a cartridge for it, which he later altered and illegally possessed. Forensic examination confirmed that the arms were fit for firing a shot.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to six years.