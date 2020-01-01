A local resident, who became a victim of fraudsters while playing at the stock exchange, turned to the duty unit of the police division of one of the districts of the Komi Republic.

The applicant explained to the guards of law that on the Internet she had seen information about the possibility of earning additional income. The woman decided to try to earn money and registered on the site. She was later contacted by a stranger who began advising the applicant. According to her, to obtain real income it was necessary to invest 60 thousand dollars. The resident of the district complied with the instructions and invested a certain amount. After that, at the direction of the interlocutor, she installed a remote control program on her computer and saw all the manipulations with the accounts.

Subsequently, the victim continued investing in the platform the funds she borrowed from relatives and friends, and also got bank loans for herself and her spouse. As a result, from October last year to February of the current year, she “spent” over 3.8 million rubles on the exchange. It is worth noting that the stranger-consultant was constantly in touch with the applicant. When she referred to the lack of funds for the next deposit and the need to pay off existing debt obligations, small amounts were transferred to her account. At the same time, the remote access program showed the receipt of dividends.

After some time, the resident of the district decided to return her money, but in response she was told that it was impossible. Allegedly, for some time, the money had to be stored in another bank. After that, the applicant was no longer able to contact the consultant, and the funds were transferred to a bank outside the Russian Federation.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 4 of Art. 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

Criminal investigation officers found that the phone numbers from which the offenders made their calls coincided with similar numbers in episodes of fraud recorded by police officers in 13 regions of the Russian Federation.