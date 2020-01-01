“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow suppressed the activities of a group of people whose members were suspected of illegal use of goods individualization means.

According to available information, the offenders created an on-line store where they offered customers a wide range of wristwatches with illegally applied logos of famous brands.

During the test purchase, the investigators bought a fake watch of a famous Swiss brand for about 10 thousand rubles.

Based on this fact the GA for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 180 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers detained six suspects: two alleged organizers, three couriers and a manager.

Police officers carried out eight searches of offices, warehouses and places of residence of the detainees in Moscow and Rostov-on-Don. Over 400 counterfeit watches, as well as objects and documents of evidentiary value in the criminal case, were found and seized.

Currently, five of the defendants are under recognizance not to leave and proper behavior, for one more the court chose as the measure of procedural coercion an obligation to appear.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.