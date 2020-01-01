“Operatives of the Criminal Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Belgorod detained a local resident on suspicion of theft of money from an elderly neighbor.

It was established that the offender three times penetrated into the apartment of a 94-year-old labor front worker, the widow of a participant of the Great Patriotic War (WWII). In January of this year, he noticed that the neighbor’s front door was not closed, and went inside. The landlady sat in her headphones with her back to the intruder and watched the TV. The suspect knew that the woman did not hear well, and was not afraid to be noticed. In one of the closets he found an envelope containing 65 thousand rubles, took the money and returned home.

The stolen amount was spent by the man within two months, after which he decided to visit the victim once again. Having penetrated the apartment in the same way, the suspect stole another 15 thousand rubles from the same closet. A few days later he again came to the pensioner. Not finding the money in the same place, the attacker took a can of red caviar from the refrigerator, removed 200 rubles from the woman’s purse and disappeared.

During the operational-search activities the police identified the suspect and detained him. The man admitted his involvement in the theft.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Belgorod initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court chose in respect of the defendant a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance not to leave the place and proper behavior,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.