Dear veterans!

Dear Colleagues!

Please accept my most sincere congratulations on the Day of the Veteran of the Internal Affairs Bodies of the Russian Federation!

Fighting crime, serving the law and your people have become for you the whole life's work.

Maintaining the continuity of the best traditions and loyalty to the oath, you have honorably fulfilled your professional duty, have shown an example of courage and patriotism, which today is a moral compass for the younger generation of policemen.

Our country will soon celebrate a glorious date - the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Among those who defended the freedom and independence of their native land were hundreds of thousands of law enforcement officers, and their feat will forever remain in the people's memory and in the glorious military history of Russia.

I express my gratitude for your conscientious dedicated work, selfless love for the Fatherland, and invaluable contribution to the development of the internal affairs bodies.

I wish you good health, longevity and all the best.

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

General of the Police of the Russian Federation V.A. Kolokoltsev